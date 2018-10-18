Bout between SABC and Safa hard to watch

The mudslinging match between the SABC and the South African Football Association (Safa) reminds me of a heavyweight boxing fight between an overweight has-been and a broke palooka coming out of retirement for the umpteenth time, sporting man boobs and uncomfortable love handles.

In short, it’s kinda hard to watch.

It shouldn’t be happening and is just plain embarrassing.

In the one corner you’ve got the poor old SABC playing the victim – especially after Bafana Bafana’s 6-0 win against Seychelles – telling the masses they disappointed by not televising the match that Safa didn’t play by the rules.

Rules they admit to be unwritten but they still expected Safa to grant them additional matches after their contract ran out.

To top it off, they claim to have shown up at FNB Stadium with their camera crews ready to bring the nation joy, only to be denied entry by the evil Safa people.

Surely they can’t expect the masses to be this stupid?

Broadcasting a sports event isn’t sticking your smart phone out the car window and pressing record.

It requires a mass-operation consisting of an outside broadcast team of dozens of people, from production chiefs to runners laying cables for field-side cameramen, to make-up specialists powdering the noses of the Robert Marawas of this world before they go on air.

There are two things wrong with SABC’s pity plea.