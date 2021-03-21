Harris takes ‘many positives’ from Dubai battle

After making a stunning breakthrough this week, Lloyd Harris said he was pleased with how his body and mind had held up during his memorable run at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

Harris, who beat two of the top three seeds to reach the final of the ATP 500 series event, lost in straight sets to Russian wild card entry Aslan Karatsev in Saturday’s final.

He was nonetheless satisfied with his all-round effort after progressing to the main draw through the qualifying rounds.

“I’ve been able to battle through it and play really well, regardless of how I’ve been feeling,” Harris said.

“So I feel like I have physically and mentally kept myself in good shape.”

Though he missed out on his maiden ATP Tour title, the 24-year-old South African said he was grateful for the support he had received in his home country.

“Hopefully this gives kids back home some belief to also be inspired to become a tennis player,” he said.

“Ultimately I’m trying to showcase what we as South Africans can do.”

Harris hoped to carry his form forward as the world No 81 looked to climb the ATP rankings.

“There are so many positives to take from this week, coming through seven matches,” he said.

“I’m going to take all the big ups from it, move forward and take it into the next tournament.”

