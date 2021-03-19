Tennis 19.3.2021 06:48 pm

SA’s Lloyd Harris powers into Dubai final

Wesley Botton
SA’s Lloyd Harris powers into Dubai final

South Africa's Lloyd Harris celebrates victory after beating Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships on Friday. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images

“I have played a lot of matches here, but I will give it every bit of energy I have left in the tank,” said the latest sensation from South Africa ahead of the final.

South Africa’s latest tennis sensation, Lloyd Harris, clawed his way back from the death Friday to keep his hopes alive for his maiden ATP 500 series title.

The lanky 24-year-old player was edged out in the first set against Canadian third seed Denis Shapovalov, but he maintained his composure and fought back to win their semifinal clash 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 at the Dubai Tennis Championship, booking his place in the final.

“It was a very difficult match and it literally came down to one or two points,” said Harris.

“I managed to get in some good serves in the third set but it was a heck of a battle. I’m just happy to have got through that.”

Harris, ranked number 81 in the world, was enjoying his best ever run at an ATP Tour event.

After progressing through the qualifying rounds, he eliminated Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem in round two before sweeping aside former world No 4 Kei Nishikori of Japan in the quarter-finals.

He was set to face either Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 2 seed, or wild card entry Aslan Karatsev in the final, as he

went in search of a maiden trophy after a breakthrough week.

“I just need to recover a bit, take this win in, and tomorrow I’ll get ready for the next one,” he said.

Though he admitted it had been a long road to the final, Harris hoped to push through one more barrier and produce what would be a spectacular victory in the trophy contest.

He was facing a significant challenge, but Harris was confident of his chances after turning heads as the standout player at the tournament.

“I have played a lot of matches here, but I will give it every bit of energy I have left in the tank,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the final and hopefully I can come out and play even better tennis.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Harris stuns Nishikori for another big win in Dubai 19.3.2021
Lloyd Harris’ hot form continues in Dubai 18.3.2021
SA’s Lloyd Harris stuns Thiem for biggest win 17.3.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

local soccer Watch: Phakaaathi TV previews Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Government Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF

General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents

World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’



today in print

Read Today's edition