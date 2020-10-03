Anderson stumbles as SA’s run fizzles out at French Open

Kevin Anderson’s comeback was halted in the third round at Roland Garros, with the big-serving South African falling to Russian opponent Andrey Rublev on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Anderson had entered the tournament with a protected ranking, as he continued to build momentum after returning from an injury hiatus.

While his form was uncertain, he swept past Serbian player Laslo Dere in straight sets in the first round, before he was forced to rally in a tough five-set victory over No 22 seed Dusan Lajovic in round two.

He was unable to put up much of a fight against Rublev, however, collapsing in a 3-6 2-6 3-6 defeat to the world No 12.

Though the two-time Grand Slam finalist missed out on a spot in the last 16, Anderson nonetheless showed he was back on track following multiple injury battles, progressing to the third round of a major for only the second time in the last two seasons.

South Africa’s other French Open contestants had been eliminated earlier in the week.

Lloyd Harris was knocked out in the second round of the men’s singles competition, going down to No 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, while doubles specialist Raven Klaasen was stopped in the opening round alongside Austrian partner Oliver Marach.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.