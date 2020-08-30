Tennis 30.8.2020 11:01 am

On the comeback trail, Anderson searches for form at US Open

Wesley Botton
On the comeback trail, Anderson searches for form at US Open

Kevin Anderson will compete in the men's singles division at the US Open. Picture: Getty Images

Kevin Anderson, Lloyd Harris and doubles specialist Raven Klaasen will represent South Africa in the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

After battling his way back from a lengthy injury layoff, former US Open finalist Kevin Anderson hopes to regain his form against the global elite at the Grand Slam tournament in New York over the next fortnight.

Anderson made a breakthrough in 2017 when he reached the US Open final, and the following year he progressed to the final at Wimbledon.

The big-serving 34-year-old player had since struggled to find his best form, however, after battling with multiple injuries which required two knee surgeries.

Having competed in only eight tournaments over the last two seasons,
the former world No 5 had slipped to No 124 in the global rankings.

Nonetheless, while he was facing a tough first-round clash on Monday against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev, the South African was keeping his head up.

“You have to make the most of the situation, and I’ve tried to do that to the best of my ability,” Anderson, who was eliminated in the second round at the Western and Southern Open this week, told the ATP Tour website.

“My body is feeling good. Some of the issues that held me back last year and the beginning of this year have resolved themselves, so that’s a positive for me.”

Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris will also open his campaign in New York on Monday. Picture: Gallo Images

Meanwhile, though some players withdrew in the build-up to the tournament due to safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal and six of the top eight women in the world rankings, two other South Africans were in the main draw for the 140th edition of the prestigious event at Flushing Meadows.

SA men’s No 1 Lloyd Harris was preparing to meet former French Open
semifinalist Marco Cecchinato of Italy in the opening round on Monday.

Later this week, doubles specialist Raven Klaasen and Austrian partner Oliver Marach, the No 7 seeds, were set to face Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Austrian Philipp Oswald in the first round.

