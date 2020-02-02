Tennis 2.2.2020 06:35 pm

Anderson and Harris look forward to 2020 season

Wesley Botton
Anderson and Harris look forward to 2020 season

Kevin Anderson with a young fan. Photo: Tennis SA/Facebook.

South Africa’s two leading tennis players endear themselves to a large contingent of young fans in Soweto.

After returning to South Africa for a rare appearance on home soil, South Africa’s top two singles tennis players both believe this could be their year on the top-flight ATP Tour.

Having been eliminated in the early rounds of the Australian Open, Kevin Anderson and Lloyd Harris turned out in an exhibition match on Sunday on the sidelines of the BNP Paribas RCS Rising Star Tennis school finals in Soweto.

And while the result did not mean much in terms of his career, with the exhibition fixture forming part of a development youth festival launched by Tennis SA in an attempt to grow the sport, Anderson was in good spirits after securing a 6-3 3-6 11-9 victory.

“The first step was getting healthy again, and I’m happy with where I am,” said Anderson, who recently returned from his latest lengthy injury stint, after missing out on the second half of last season.

“It’s tough to come back after being away for six months, but I will keep working hard, as I’ve done my whole life, and if I believe in myself I feel my best tennis is still to come.”

Harris, meanwhile, was equally upbeat in the early stages of the 2020 season.

Though he was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open last month, Harris had opened his campaign by reaching the final of the Adelaide International (an ATP 250 tournament) and he was hoping to take a few more steps forward this year.

“I feel like I’m playing good tennis, and it feels like this could be my year,” said Harris, ranked No 72 in the world.

“I want to break into the top 50 in the rankings and hopefully win my first ATP event soon.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vital for our tennis stars to pop in at home 2.2.2020
Early Aussie Open exit won’t derail Harris’ strong start 21.1.2020
SA’s Harris suffers early Australian Open exit 21.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

food and drink Locusts boiled, baked or dried? Kuwait serves up a swarm

Africa Stampede for ‘holy oil’ kills twenty in Tanzanian church

Politics ‘They will try everything they can,’ says Mkhwebane as she fights her removal

Politics Mokgalapa to resign as Tshwane mayor

Travel The Garden Route is a true South African beauty


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition