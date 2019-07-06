Beaten Anderson: I’ll be stronger

South African Kevin Anderson says his modus operandi in life is to pick himself up and try and rebound from “tougher moments”, just like the 2018 Wimbledon finalist experienced on Friday, bowing out in the third round to Argentina’s Guido Pella.

The 33-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year’s final after a marathon semi-final with John Isner, says his attitude would serve those in the ‘NextGen’ as an example.

Anderson, whose season has been affected by an elbow injury, was never allowed to impose himself on the match with Pella playing some sublime tennis to win 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

“There’s been a lot of disappointments, ups and downs, a lot of positives, too,” said Anderson.

“I think I’ve always done a really good job of getting stronger from the tougher moments. I think that’s a strength of mine.

“I’ve had that since a little kid. I work really hard. I keep pushing myself.”

Anderson said despite the lows down the years he had never thought of walking away.

“I mean, that desire is always there for me. In my whole life, I’ve never felt a day where I’ve wanted to stop playing or anything,” he said.

Anderson said it was hard for the younger generation when the ‘big three’ of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are so dominant.

That trio, plus Andy Murray on two occasions, have won the Wimbledon title every year since Lleyton Hewitt triumphed in 2002.

“They know what it’s like playing on centre courts week in, week out at the Grand Slams,” said Anderson.

“They know what it’s like being in the semis, in the finals.

“That sort of experience just keeps on compounding because nobody else is really having nearly as many opportunities because of those guys.”

Anderson, who was beaten by Nadal in the 2017 US Open final, said it is hard to gain that big match winning experience.

“Nobody can simulate what it feels like going out and playing the finals of a Grand Slam, semis and finals,” he said.

“There’s only been a few players actually to experience that over the last while, significantly less than any of those guys.”

