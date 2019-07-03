Tennis 3.7.2019 09:24 pm

Composed Anderson reaches third round at Wimbledon

Sport Staff
South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Can South Africans once again look forward to a repeat of 2018’s thrilling run all the way to the final?

He’s flattered to deceive before, but Kevin Anderson currently certainly looks set for yet another good run at Wimbledon in 2019.

South Africa’s top-ranked tennis player, who memorably reached the final of last year’s edition, reached the third round following a 6-4 6-7 (3/7) 6-1 6-4 victory over Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic.

It was a workmanlike performance from the lanky 33-year-old.

His biggest weapon was once again his imposing serve, which delivered 24 aces and was particularly impressive in securing the third and fourth sets very comfortably after losing a tie-breaker in the second.

It points to his resolve that has become so apparent over the past few years.

Anderson will face Argentina’s Guido Pella next.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauff the ideal new poster girl, says Serena 3.7.2019
‘My goal is to win Wimbledon,’ says teen Gauff after Venus shock 2.7.2019
Anderson off to cracking Wimbledon start 1.7.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition