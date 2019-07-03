Composed Anderson reaches third round at Wimbledon

He’s flattered to deceive before, but Kevin Anderson currently certainly looks set for yet another good run at Wimbledon in 2019.

South Africa’s top-ranked tennis player, who memorably reached the final of last year’s edition, reached the third round following a 6-4 6-7 (3/7) 6-1 6-4 victory over Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic.

It was a workmanlike performance from the lanky 33-year-old.

His biggest weapon was once again his imposing serve, which delivered 24 aces and was particularly impressive in securing the third and fourth sets very comfortably after losing a tie-breaker in the second.

It points to his resolve that has become so apparent over the past few years.

Anderson will face Argentina’s Guido Pella next.

