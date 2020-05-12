Dillyn Leyds set for Stormers departure

Stormers wing Dillyn Leyds could have played his final game for the franchise after his move to France was confirmed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is understood to have signed a deal with La Rochelle back in March, with Stormers coach John Dobson confirming the move on Tuesday.

Leyds and tighthead prop Wilco Louw , who is also on his way out having put pen to paper with English club Harlequins, were due to see out the 2020 Super Rugby season with the Stormers.

But with that competition suspended indefinitely and with South Africa still in level four of a nationwide lockdown as the fight against the global coronavirus continues, a return to professional competition in the country still seems some way off.

“We have a couple of players going to Europe, leaving after the end of Super Rugby, which would have been on 30 June,” Dobson said.

“I am sure that those guys are still going, so we will be without Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw and Jamie (Roberts) has already gone. So those guys won’t be available for whatever domestic competition from 1 July.”

Welsh legend Roberts, who joined the Stormers for 2020, has returned to the United Kingdom.

Dobson added that it would be unfortunate to lose Leyds and Louw without them having one final run at Newlands.

“They are Springboks and both have been really good servants to us, Dillyn especially,” Dobson said.

“He has probably been in the system for about 10 years.

“The fact that they could have already played their last game for the Stormers is very sad. I wouldn’t mind if they did stay a bit longer so we could play a game and say goodbye to them, but that is emotional and less important at this stage.”

