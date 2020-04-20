 
 
How a returning Ellis Park darling is keeping the Lions sane in lockdown

Rudolph Jacobs
How a returning Ellis Park darling is keeping the Lions sane in lockdown

Jaco Kriel. Photo: Instagram.

Jaco Kriel’s enthusiasm and work ethic has been ‘phenomenal’, says the team’s fitness guru.

Springbok flank Jaco Kriel has played a massive role in maintaining the culture within the Lions squad, at a time when everybody is struggling to deal with the challenges of the Covid-19 disaster, according to Lions conditioning coach Rupert Oberholster. Oberholster lauded the role Kriel had played in their communication process, with the Lions putting measures in place to ensure all the players remained on the same page. “You can see Jaco’s presence with our weekly zoom meetings. He brings a lot of energy,” Oberholster said. ALSO READ: The farm’s great and all, but Kwagga wants to run on a...
