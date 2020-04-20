How a returning Ellis Park darling is keeping the Lions sane in lockdown

Springbok flank Jaco Kriel has played a massive role in maintaining the culture within the Lions squad, at a time when everybody is struggling to deal with the challenges of the Covid-19 disaster, according to Lions conditioning coach Rupert Oberholster. Oberholster lauded the role Kriel had played in their communication process, with the Lions putting measures in place to ensure all the players remained on the same page. “You can see Jaco’s presence with our weekly zoom meetings. He brings a lot of energy,” Oberholster said. ALSO READ: The farm’s great and all, but Kwagga wants to run on a...

“One can see his desire for rugby is right up there and his input at the meetings is just phenomenal.”

Oberholster said it was great to have Kriel back, as he was a fine example to the younger players with the work ethic he displayed in training.

“With the app we use we can see how he trains, and he really sets an example and brings energy to the rest of the players. It’s going really well with Jaco.”

Kriel had told Oberholster he had enough space to do some exercises in his garden, as he worked his way back to full fitness after recovering from an ankle injury, and he had been given an individual programme according to his needs, along with the rest of the Lions players.

“Every guy has different equipment. Some have treadmills and in Jaco’s case he has a nice training bike, a skipping rope and different dumbbells,” Oberholster said.

“We have made sure that when the lockdown is over he can fully rejoin training.

“His ankle has completely recovered, and he can pedal, turn and run full steam.”

Before returning to the field, Kriel would first need a checkup with the medical team and he would have to do a strength test on his ankle.

“One of the things he can’t do at the moment is contact. He can’t take that contact and make his tackles, so he would have to do that first when we get back,” Oberholster said.

“But the whole team will be under the same radar (after the lockdown is lifted)… as we are in self-isolation and none of them are making any contact.”

