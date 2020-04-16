Premium 16.4.2020 07:46 am
Don’t hand Super Rugby title to Sharks on a platter, says Kriel
The Lions star doesn’t deny the Durbanites were excellent before this year’s suspension of play, but believes knockouts determine real winners.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study
Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?
Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai
Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’
World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique