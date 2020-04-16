 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 16.4.2020 07:46 am

Don’t hand Super Rugby title to Sharks on a platter, says Kriel

Rudolph Jacobs
PREMIUM!
Don’t hand Super Rugby title to Sharks on a platter, says Kriel

Jaco Kriel. Photo: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images.

The Lions star doesn’t deny the Durbanites were excellent before this year’s suspension of play, but believes knockouts determine real winners.

The Sharks should not be crowned Super Rugby winners, ace Lions flank Jaco Kriel insists, just because the coastal side were leading the log when the season was suspended. The Sharks had won six of their seven games, but Kriel felt it was important that the winners be decided in the knockout phase of the competition. In fact, rather magnanimously, the bustling flanker highlights how his team’s own wasted opportunity to win the title three years ago proves his point. “I compare it to 2017 when we also led the log but then lost the final (to the Crusaders), so...
Related Stories
The morning Pick n Pay and Raymond Ackerman had to save a Stormers semifinal 7.4.2020
‘Weird and uncertain’ Covid-19 won’t ever kill Julian’s spirit 6.4.2020
Extended lockdown would spell real trouble, admits Lions chief 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?

Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.