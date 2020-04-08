 
 
Lions will rise again, believes Loffie Eloff

Rudolph Jacobs
Hilton Lobberts and Eugene Eloff of South Africa celebrate after defeating New Zealand in the IRB U19 World Championship at Absa Stadium April 17, 2005 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo byTouchline/Getty Images)

But the union’s former mentor warns it will take time for a young coaching group to emulate what the Sharks and Stormers have achieved in 2020.

For former Lions rugby coach Eugene Eloff, life hasn’t come to an absolute standstill because of the national lockdown. Instead, he aims to inspire. Eloff, the successful former SA U-21 coach who took the Lions to the 2007 Currie Cup final, shared an inspirational song on social media while the nation faced ongoing restrictions due to Covid-19 fears. “People everywhere are a bit down because of the current situation and the message was to inspire people and try give them hope,” said Eloff, a motivational speaker and former military colonel. The former Lions mentor felt the team’s performances this year...



