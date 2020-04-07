 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 7.4.2020 09:38 am

The morning Pick n Pay and Raymond Ackerman had to save a Stormers semifinal

Heinz Schenk
PREMIUM!
The morning Pick n Pay and Raymond Ackerman had to save a Stormers semifinal

Raymond Ackerman has been a passionate rugby fan since he was a boy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

As part of our 25th anniversary specials on Super Rugby, we remember the day the businessman had to personally write out a cheque to avert a clumsy players’ strike.

Raymond Ackerman makes no secret of how he adores rugby, particularly the Stormers and Western Province. The founder of Pick n Pay, who was a decent player during his age-group years at the University of Cape Town before injury put paid to any higher ambitions, cultivated his deep love for Newlands as an eight-year-old in 1939’s Currie Cup final, even though legendary Transvaal winger Otto van Niekerk would break his and Province’s heart that day. It’s little wonder then that on the morning of 22 May 1999, Ackerman felt a strong obligation to personally intervene in a crass, clumsy players’...
Related Stories
25 years of Super Rugby: Crusaders’ 1999 comeback dramas as Stormers blow it 6.4.2020
Extended lockdown would spell real trouble, admits Lions chief 3.4.2020
Lions president reveals crucial Super Rugby meeting on Friday 30.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies

World In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists

World Sweden’s liberal virus strategy questioned as death toll mounts

World UPDATE: British PM Johnson now in ICU

Covid-19 Virus cases in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain rise as more patients admitted to ICU


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.