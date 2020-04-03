25 years of Super Rugby: 1998’s unmitigated regional disaster

For various reasons, South African rugby at the turn of the century would invariably find itself trying to play catch-up.

Be it in terms of conditioning, new playing styles or simply adopting a more professional operating outlook, we always seemed to lag behind.

Three years into Super Rugby, it was decided that South Africa needed to follow New Zealand’s example and form regional franchises for the tournament.

“Regional”, however, was a term used lightly as it was only the newly-formed Cats that could claim to be a properly mixed squad.

It was decided to throw the Lions and Free State together to form a potential super (excuse the pun) franchise and the depth available to coach Peet Kleynhans was quite enviable.

That partnership also meant SA Rugby would avoid the awkward arrangement of 1997, where Western Province was replaced by the Free Staters because they had finished higher in 1996’s Currie Cup.

Province showed everyone the middle finger by dominating the domestic season under a visionary coach in Harry Viljoen, claiming both the Night Series and Currie Cup titles.

It was non-negotiable that the Streeptruie return to Super Rugby, yet the Cheetahs had done nothing wrong in finishing a creditable seventh in ’97.

The Cats is would be.

But the arrangement was a disaster as the central franchise had the wooden spoon thrust into their hands, highlighted by an embarrassing nine-match losing streak.

Not that the rest covered themselves in glory.

Viljoen’s talented Stormers bombed when the pressure was on and the Bulls were depressingly uninspired, seemingly intent on just surviving instead of at least looking as if they wanted to thrive.

So it was up to Ian McIntosh’s Sharks to once again salvage South Africa’s pride, reaching a third successive semifinal and coming desperately close to making the final like they did in 1996.

The Blues once again showed immense class in topping the log, but it was the previously hapless Crusaders who surprised everyone.

They started very slowly before embarking on a run of seven successive victories that put them in the playoffs.

In the showpiece game at Eden Park, they were 3-10 down with 20 to go, but provided a glimpse of the BMT that would make them so famous in recording a fine 20-13 win.

Nobody though could foresee just how entrenched that dominance would become…

Final top four log: Blues (43 points – Played 11, Won 9, Lost 2); Crusaders (41 points – Played 11, Won 8, Lost 3); Sharks (36 points – Played 11, Won 7, Lost 4); Highlanders (34 points – Played 11, Won 7, Lost 4)

Top point scorer: Andrew Mehrtens (Crusaders) 206 – 5 tries, 23 conversions, 41 penalties, 4 drop goals

Top SA point scorer: Henry Honiball (Sharks) 97 – 3 tries, 23 conversions, 12 penalties.

Top try scorers: Stefan Terblanche (Sharks), Jeff Wilson (Highlanders), Joeli Vidiri (Blues) 10

How the SA campaign unfolded…

Sharks (Coached by Ian McIntosh)

1998 was undoubtedly the most accomplished Super Rugby campaign for the Durbanites under Ian Mac.

They continued to score a healthy amount of tries with their rapid recycling pattern, but crucially tightened their defence significantly.

Overseas assignments continued to be no problem for them as well, notably resulting in a memorable 41-23 humbling of the Brumbies in Canberra, their first home defeat in 14 starts.

But two losses in their last three matches – including a tepid 8-12 defeat to the Bulls – meant they missed out on a home semi.

They had to travel to Christchurch and looked dead and buried after falling 10-23 behind at half-time.

Yet four tries in the second half saw them fall agonisingly short – 32-36, a result that could’ve been different with some better goal-kicking.

Stormers (Coached by Harry Viljoen)

Harry Viljoen, unsurprisingly for a successful businessman, was a man with ideas that was probably three years too early for a stodgy local rugby environment.

As mentioned previously, his Province team of 1997 won two trophies with an attacking style that was simply exhilarating at times.

However, he discovered early that Super Rugby is a different kettle of fish and his team lacked a balanced approach, with defence at times neglected in particular.

They would go on to lose their final six matches, including a 74-28 thrashing at the hands of the Blues.

Viljoen jumped ship and, thankfully, the Stormers also ditched the most horrible kit ever in the tournament.

Bulls (Coached by Eugene van Wyk)

There wasn’t much to say about the Bulls’ exploits.

They were frequently dull and clearly focused on damage limitation.

Ironically, that seemed to make their opponents overseas a tad complacent and the Bulls emerged relatively unscathed from their travels.

At least they went a long way in denying the Sharks a top-two finish.

Cats (Coached by Peet Kleynhans)

Whoever thought a team having two homes – Doornfontein and Bloemfontein – was a good idea must now be cringing.

The Cats were truly hapless in their first year of existence, with two proud, big unions – the Lions and Free State – simply unable to summon the professional attitude needed for this arrangement to work.

Sure, it reflected badly on both provinces’ players, but it was also understandable given local rugby’s provincialism at the time.

1998 should’ve been a warning already that this concept wasn’t going to work.

Instead, it lurched on like a zombie for another seven years…

