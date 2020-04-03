 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 3.4.2020 08:30 am

Extended lockdown would spell real trouble, admits Lions chief

Rudolph Jacobs
PREMIUM!
Extended lockdown would spell real trouble, admits Lions chief

Rudolf Straeuli. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Rudolf Straeuli is preaching calm as sport remains at a standstill, but he’s not oblivious to nasty realities that might be lurking around the corner.

The entire sporting world has been brought to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but for Golden Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli the work never stops. While Ellis Park remains closed, Straeuli is in constant communication with all concerned role players, and one of the key issues decision-makers had to deal with is the uncertainty surrounding players’ salaries. “We are different to other franchises because we operate three entities, but we have seen worldwide how players have had to take a cut in salary,” Straeuli said. ALSO READ: Why you shouldn’t judge a rugby ‘fat cat’ when he gets...
Related Stories
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier 3.4.2020
Google to publish user location data to help governments tackle coronavirus 3.4.2020
Trump takes new 15-minute coronavirus test 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Oh, the things we’ll do when all of this is over…

Breaking News Cuban and Chinese doctors are coming to SA to fight Covid-19

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.