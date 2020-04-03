Extended lockdown would spell real trouble, admits Lions chief

The entire sporting world has been brought to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but for Golden Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli the work never stops. While Ellis Park remains closed, Straeuli is in constant communication with all concerned role players, and one of the key issues decision-makers had to deal with is the uncertainty surrounding players’ salaries. “We are different to other franchises because we operate three entities, but we have seen worldwide how players have had to take a cut in salary,” Straeuli said. ALSO READ: Why you shouldn’t judge a rugby ‘fat cat’ when he gets...

The entire sporting world has been brought to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but for Golden Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli the work never stops.

While Ellis Park remains closed, Straeuli is in constant communication with all concerned role players, and one of the key issues decision-makers had to deal with is the uncertainty surrounding players’ salaries.

“We are different to other franchises because we operate three entities, but we have seen worldwide how players have had to take a cut in salary,” Straeuli said.

“Locally it’s also a concern and it’s obviously something that will concern our players too.”

While it is important not to create panic, Straeuli admitted the situation could become more critical if the national lockdown is extended beyond the government stipulated 21-day period of self-isolation.

“I keep all our employers and players constantly updated as conditions change,” said the former Springbok player and coach.

“While all people will be concerned about their own future, we are maintaining operations to try and keep things as normal as possible.”

While Straeuli is restricted to working from home, he said he is well set up to continue with his day-to-day tasks which included talks with the Lions’ commercial partners.

“There is thankfully technology in place to assist us in keeping in contact with our players, management and employees,” he said.

“An individual fitness programme has been designed by our coaches and the players are in daily contact with the management on conditioning.

“Through Skype there is often interaction and the national body also keeps us updated on future developments while we observe how things unfold.”

