 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 30.3.2020 08:01 am

Lions president reveals crucial Super Rugby meeting on Friday

Rudolph Jacobs
PREMIUM!
Lions president reveals crucial Super Rugby meeting on Friday

Lions president Neville Jardine. Photo: Gallo Images.

Neville Jardine hopes a clearer picture emerges by the weekend and doesn’t rule out franchises needing bailouts to survive Covid-19.

A much clearer picture on the immediate future of Super Rugby could be expected by this coming weekend, Golden Lions president Neville Jardine hopes. “Obviously the commercial side is vital,” said Jardine, who succeeded Kevin de Klerk as Lions president at the end of last year after serving 25 years on the chairman’s council and nine years as the union’s deputy president. “But we are set to have a conference call on Friday with Sanzaar, who will then direct us on the possible road ahead.” With the competition forced to a standstill because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jardine admitted there...
Related Stories
How the R150m relief fund for the arts and sports sector will work 30.3.2020
David Mabuza tests negative for Covid-19 after a close encounter 29.3.2020
Gauteng coronavirus cases up to 545, six healthcare workers test positive 29.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS

Breaking News Public transport restrictions to be relaxed for millions of grant beneficiaries

Covid-19 Covid-19 fallout: Union alleges SABC manager said ‘self-isolation is not a disease’

Africa WATCH: Zimbabwean millionaire Frank Buyanga’s men ‘re-kidnap’ his child in parking lot

Covid-19 WATCH: The eerie scenes of Port Elizabeth standing empty on a sunny Covid-19 Saturday


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.