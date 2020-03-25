Bulls officially confirm Jake White as new director of rugby

The Blue Bulls Company are excited to confirm that Jake White has signed on as director of rugby and will be officially joining the union effective immediately until the 2023 World Cup.

The former Springbok coach and Rugby World Cup winner assumes the position vacated by Alan Zondagh, who stepped down earlier this year.

White has recently been coaching the Toyota Verblitz in Japan and joins the Bulls with over four decades of coaching experience stretching back to the early 1980s. His global experience at the highest levels, particularly in Super Rugby as the former head coach of both the Sharks and Brumbies, will benefit the Bulls as they continue to add to their resources.

Blue Bulls Company CEO, Alfonso Meyer, shared his sentiments on White’s impending arrival.

“We are extremely excited with Jake’s decision to join us. His credentials speak for itself and we know his contributions are only going to improve our rugby across the board. Jake’s appointment is yet another step in the right direction as we endeavour to take this brand into a new era. We wish him well in his new role,” said Meyer.

White expressed his eagerness at getting the ball rolling, “The Vodacom Bulls brand has always been a powerhouse in rugby, and respected around the world. There’s a great history and heritage here, and I’m looking forward to adding my contribution to the Bulls’ legacy. The shareholders, Remgro, Patrice Motsepe and the BBRU, together with the staff, have an amazing ambition to not only take the Bulls back to number one, but also re-invent and re-mould the face of rugby in this country.”

White is a straight forward man, and didn’t sugar coat the need to start winning, “We need to re-build a winning culture at Loftus, and that will no doubt bring the fans back to their beloved Loftus Versfeld. This won’t be easy, but we are up for it.”

The former Bok coach is also keen to do his bit to indirectly contribute to the national setup, “It’s no secret that our franchise rugby needs to be strong for the Boks to be strong. I’m looking forward to doing whatever it takes help keep them at number one.”

