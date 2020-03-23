Super Rugby 23.3.2020 01:38 pm

Bulls and Lions all test negative for Covid-19

News24 Wire
Bulls and Lions all test negative for Covid-19

Pote Human. Photo: Gallo Images.

Both teams returned from Australasia last week and went into self-isolation for two weeks.

The Bulls and Lions have received good news that their respective squads that returned from Australasia have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

Both outfits had to cut short their Super Rugby tours after organisers earlier this month suspended the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rapport indicated on Sunday that the Bulls would remain in self-isolation until 30 March before a decision would be made whether they will return to training.

A Lions spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning that their squad, including management, all tested negative and immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days.

The Lions players are in contact with the medical team and are monitored on a daily basis, with the coaching staff keeping in touch with the team through video conferencing.

Once they are out of self-isolation, Bulls coach Pote Human said the first step would be to start “mini exercises” with groups of five players.

“Every player has been given a programme to follow at home, but it’s not the same as the team environment,” Human said.

The Bulls had only started their Super Rugby tour with a 41-17 defeat to the Reds in Brisbane on 14 March before returning home.

The Lions lost 43-10 to the Blues in Auckland on 14 March and were set to finish their tour against the Highlanders in Dunedin the following week.

They lost 29-17 to the Waratahs and 37-17 to the Rebels in their first two tour games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SAA stops serving meals and drinks on Joburg-Cape Town flights 24.3.2020
SMEs call for urgent financial assistance 24.3.2020
Japanese nationals who travelled from Mozambique ‘processed accordingly’ 24.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Sanef to seek clarity on whether journalists will keep working during coronavirus lockdown

Africa Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus death after only diagnosing two people

Covid-19 How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition