Super Rugby 17.3.2020 08:17 am

Super Rugby XV of the week: Losers can also have stars

Sport Staff
Super Rugby XV of the week: Losers can also have stars

Try time for Makazole Mapimpi of the Cell C Sharks during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on March 14, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

The Stormers and Bulls didn’t exactly have positive results last weekend … but ironically,

Here’s our team of the week.

(Click on a portrait to reveal)

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action 16.3.2020
Bulls go into self-isolation as Dobson fears ‘political correctness’ over coronavirus 15.3.2020
Super Rugby season suspended as corona directive bites 14.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition