Super Rugby 16.3.2020 11:26 am

Lions join their Bulls neighbours in self-isolation

Sport Staff
The Lions will go into a voluntary quarantine. Photo: Lions Rugby Co

The franchise’s Super Rugby touring group has just returned from New Zealand.

The embattled Lions will also have some proper time for introspection after the franchise on Monday announced that it’s whole Super Rugby tour group has gone into self-isolation for 14 days.

Following an initial scramble to get return flights from New Zealand, where the final match of their trip against the Highlanders was suspended, the team managed to hop on and arrive back in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Coach Cash van Rooyen and the rest of his staff were on a separate flight, scheduled to arrive on Monday evening.

ALSO READ: Bulls go into self-isolation as Dobson fears ‘political correctness’ over coronavirus

“It is difficult circumstances but people’s health come first. Sanzaar is in ongoing discussions with broadcasters and have been keeping everyone informed of the decisions. The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis,” Rudolf Straeuli, the Lions CEO, said in a statement.

Meanwhile – unlike the Bulls, who’ve implemented a blanket suspension on players reporting for duty at Loftus – the Lions’ fringe players are continuing training for the upcoming SuperSport Rugby Challenge though that competition’s prospects of continuing looks pretty dire anyway.

“Their full training programme at Johannesburg Stadium remains in place while being monitored on a daily basis by the medical team,” the statement continued.

As a result, the franchise warned supporters not to be “alarmed” should social media posts emerge of their activities.

