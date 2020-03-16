 
 
Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action

Sport Staff
Marvin Orie and Carlu Sadie of the Lions show their disappointment during the round seven Super Rugby match between the Blues and the Lions at Eden Park on March 14, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Renee McKay/Getty Images)

Let’s have some fun speculating what the tournament’s suspension means and the Bulls and Lions reach a new lows.

All the speculation and ‘relief’ The suspension of the Super Rugby competition due to the Coronavirus has caused widespread speculation about what exactly happens now. Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos has come out, saying if the competition doesn’t resume within five weeks it will be scrapped for this 2020. Yet the theoretical “scenarios” will remain a source of debate and perhaps even fun. Will the Sharks be named winners being top of the standings? For the Lions, the break couldn’t come soon enough after missing 31 of 77 tackles in their third tour defeat to the Blues. They’ve scored just five...
