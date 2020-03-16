Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action
Let’s have some fun speculating what the tournament’s suspension means and the Bulls and Lions reach a new lows.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page
Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market
Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know
Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster
Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes