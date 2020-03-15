Bulls go into self-isolation as Dobson fears ‘political correctness’ over coronavirus

In a potential sign of things to come in terms of the government’s crackdown on the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bulls’ 27-man touring group will go into self-isolation for 14 days when they return from Australia.

Pote Human and his troops only fulfilled one of their four Super Rugby fixtures on tour this weekend before governing body Sanzaar announced an indefinite suspension of this year’s tournament.

The squad arrives in Johannesburg on Monday evening.

ALSO READ: Super Rugby season suspended as corona-directive bites

The drastic measure of voluntary “quarantining” is thought to be in line with the anticipation that President Cyril Ramaphosa and relevant ministers will announce tighter travel restrictions at the conclusion of Sunday’s urgent cabinet meeting in Pretoria.

In addition to the Bulls senior squad’s isolation, the Blue Bulls Company has also instructed it’s senior fringe players and juniors “not to report (at) Loftus for regular duty until further notice”.

“The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our first priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities,” the franchise said in a statement on Sunday.

The Lions are also expected to be back in a similar timeframe, with coach Ivan van Rooyen noting after their loss to the Blues in Auckland that the right decision was made.

“Sanzaar and the powers that be made the decision as most sporting bodies in the world did,” said Van Rooyen.

“Player welfare and safety is the main priority for us as well. Obviously, it is sad for the competition, but it is also good for people to be home and to be safe.”

But the ever frank and sometimes controversial John Dobson, head coach of the Stormers, believes authorities need to urgently discuss how the suspension is going to affect the economic viability of Super Rugby, a product already under pressure due to falling viewership numbers.

“We are not the English Premier League. And I don’t know what the quantum is if a Super Rugby doesn’t resume, but I suspect it’s between a R10 million to R20 million loss. I don’t know if we can absorb it as an industry and the players have genuine got job concerns now,” he said.

“We were supposed to play in Argentina next week and I just don’t know why 30 players can’t get scanned, stay in isolation and get scanned 48 hours before the game, get cleared and play. At least then the broadcasters would have something to show and the media would have something to write about. It’s very disappointing. It’s the bigger picture, I’m afraid.

“I think the tragic consequence of the reaction to this virus is going to see probably more hardships and death than the actual virus, in the way that jobs and the economy are going to be effected. I understand that it’s about safety, (but) I hope political correctness hasn’t gone too far.”

