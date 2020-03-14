New corona protocols mean Super Rugby will surely be suspended soon

Rugby fans will need to savour this weekend’s Super Rugby action, because it now seems inevitable that the Southern Hemisphere’s premier franchise-based tournament will fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, on Saturday announced new, tighter border controls that will require all individuals entering the country to go into 14-day self-isolation.

The regulation has massive implications for the competition, which to date has continued amid the world sporting calendar grinding to halt as various codes suspend or cancel events.

Australia, as things stand, will already be hosting fixtures behind closed doors from next week.

The Bulls in particular will be affected greatly by Ardern’s new measures.

While they’ll remain in Australia to play the Waratahs in Sydney next week, they then need to fly to New Zealand to complete the final two matches of their tour.

However, with the country then requiring Pote Human and his troops to self-isolate for those two weeks, it simply wouldn’t make sense to fulfill those fixtures.

The Lions can theoretically complete their tour against the Highlanders next week as they’ve been in New Zealand for more than a week, but the Stormers – the only local side that still needs to start it’s trip to Australasia – will hope the fact that they only fly out the week of 25 April helps their “cause”.

Naturally, the travel restrictions apply to the rest of the teams as well, which surely makes Sanzaar’s position untenable.

The South African Rugby Union will reportedly meet with government on Monday to get clarity on what type of protocols they’ll need to put in place.

“We remain in on-going conversations with statutory health and governmental authorities and will abide by their guidance and instruction.

“This is a highly fluid situation and although the majority of our planned competitions and events currently remain as scheduled, we are planning for all possible scenarios to help combat the virus and protect the health of our community,” said Jurie Roux, Saru’s cheif executive.

