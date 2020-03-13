Things to look out for in this weekend’s Super Rugby action

A piece of the Willemse puzzle to be found at Kings Park? Saturday’s big match-up in Durban between the Sharks and Stormers should bring some clarity on whether Damian Willemse is more suited at 10 or 15. After backing the 22-year-old at flyhalf for the first five matches, Stormers coach John Dobson has belatedly decided to move him back to fullback, anticipating a big aerial onslaught from their hosts. That, at least, is the official reason though it hasn’t gone unnoticed that Willemse has struggled to impose himself this season. He seems too intent on making things happen and his...

A piece of the Willemse puzzle to be found at Kings Park?

Saturday’s big match-up in Durban between the Sharks and Stormers should bring some clarity on whether Damian Willemse is more suited at 10 or 15.

After backing the 22-year-old at flyhalf for the first five matches, Stormers coach John Dobson has belatedly decided to move him back to fullback, anticipating a big aerial onslaught from their hosts.

That, at least, is the official reason though it hasn’t gone unnoticed that Willemse has struggled to impose himself this season.

He seems too intent on making things happen and his kicking game has suffered too.

The way things stand, Jean-luc du Plessis is a better option at 10, but it might be a horses for courses as Dobson still believes Willemse’s long-term future lies at 10.

But the Springbok setup still considers him the last bastion of any backline. – Rudolph Jacobs

Some belated star power in Durban

It will be a clash chock-full of internationals at Kings Park in Durban – 16 Springboks, one British Lion (Jamie Roberts) and two Stormers backs (Seabelo Senatla & Sergeal Petersen) who have toured with the South African national team but have not been capped.

But whether the Stormers are able to fill the hole created by three of their Springboks (leaving them with seven) being injured will be key to the outcome.

IRB World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has joined Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and fiery hooker Bongi Mbonambi on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the Stormers still have a powerful tight five – an all-Springbok front row and two locks in Salmaan Moerat and JD Schickerling who will probably play Test rugby sometime soon.

They have eaten overseas packs for breakfast this season but they will be hungry to back up their assertion that they have the best pack in the country by dominating local opposition.

If the top-of-the-log Sharks have had a vulnerability this year it is up front so how well their pack fronts up to the imposing Stormers forwards will be crucial to their chances. – Ken Borland

#TooSoon for the Pote and co to be Bullish?

The Bulls have arrived in Brisbane pretty gung-ho after hammering the Highlanders in their last game. But are they coated in a false sense of confidence?

Coach Pote Human has given the same team that impressed in breaking their duck last weekend at Loftus Versfeld another chance, with the addition of fit-again regular captain Burger Odendaal in midfield, and Saturday’s game will tell us whether the Highlanders win was a false dawn.

The Reds, given their powerful pack, formidable home record and the quality of their recent rugby – they pushed the champion Crusaders all the way last weekend – will be a good test of the Bulls side and whether they really have shaken off their no-hopers tag. – Ken Borland

