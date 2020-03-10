Lowly Lions release another star

The Lions’ 2020 Super Rugby campaign took a hit on Tuesday with confirmation the union has released star loose forward Cyle Brink from his contract with immediate effect.

In a one-sentence press release signed-off by CEO Rudolph Straeuli, stated: The Lions Rugby Company will release Cyle Brink from his contract as requested by the player with immediate effect.

Brink, 26, is wildly expected to continue his career in England with Leicester Tigers.

Brink, who has been beset by injuries during his career, underwent an Achilles tendon operation in late January, ruling him out of action to date in this year’s Super Rugby tournament.

Regarded as one of the few really physical flankers in the franchise’s ranks, he is highly regarded by the national setup and was included in the national squad in 2018 before the injury curse struck.

The Lions are currently bottom of the SA Conference and 12th in the Overall standings, struggling to forge a new identity under coach Cash van Rooyen.

A void in experience hasn’t been addressed properly, despite the presence of former Springboks Jannie du Plessis and Willem Alberts, but the return of Jaco Kriel is hoped to lift spirits.

