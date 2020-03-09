Super Rugby 9.3.2020 09:39 am

White drama brewing at the Bulls?

Sport Staff
White drama brewing at the Bulls?

Jake White. Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images.

The franchise has apparently not even informed head coach Pote Human of their discussions with the former Bok coach.

Despite the boost of embarking on their tour of Australasia with a belated victory, the Bulls’ fragile confidence could take a knock again as uncertainty over the franchise’s vacant director of rugby post grows.

Alfons Meyer, chief executive of the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo), confirmed to various outlets that they will be meeting with former Springbok World-Cup winning coach Jake White on Monday with regards to the position.

The 56-year-old is immediately available after his association with Japanese side Toyota Verblitz ended at the turn of the year and could replace the previous incumbent, Alan Zondagh, who resigned for personal reasons.

White has a decorated CV, having also coached the Brumbies, Sharks and Montpellier with a fair amount of success.

Pote Human. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

However, Netwerk24 reported on Monday that the Bulls haven’t even bothered yet to inform head coach Pote Human about the discussions.

The genial Human has kept his cool to date after four opening losses this season heaped pressure on him and his coaching staff, but a senior source told the website that Human being kept in the dark “amounts to a motion of no confidence”.

Meyer admitted that White’s reputation will naturally lead to increased buzz and speculation, yet was at pains to point out that the franchise is “talking to numerous individuals”.

He also noted that the Bulls might even decide not to fill the vacancy.

