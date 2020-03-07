Notshe headlines superb Sharks triumph over Jaguares

The Sharks went top of the overall Super Rugby log with a compelling and mostly clinical 33-19 victory over the Jaguares in Durban on Saturday.

Sean Everitt’s charges were ruthless in keeping possession, varying their game to keep the Argentinians guessing and, in general, taking their points on offer.

They will be disappointed not to have claimed a bonus point given their dominance, but at least managed to keep a Test-quality opposition outfit from claiming one.

Who was the star in this match?

Sikhumbuzo Notshe revelled with the front foot ball that he helped make possible, scoring a magnificent solo try by exploiting the smallest of gaps and then haring towards the whitewash. His link play was a highlight, but, in a game where it could’ve been easy to neglect the basics, the No 8 made all six of his tackles and won a turnover. A honourable mention should go fullback Aphelele ‘Weekend Special’ Fassi, who was menacing as strike runner.

Key moments and themes

It might be a cliche, but the Sharks’ rollicking start was a major factor in taming mercurial opposition. The Jaguares pride themselves on catching teams off-guard by exploiting any early game rustiness and capitalising. But the Durbanites simply didn’t allow that to happen. Fassi and scrumhalf Louis Schreuder combined superbly to setup up lock Hyron Andrews’ opener, before Notshe scored quickly thereafter.

The Sharks impressively maintained that dominance throughout, monoplising possession and making more than four times more running metres than the Argentinians. Fassi contributed a good 50m to that total when his silky break saw the Sharks keep their composure in building phases and allowing centre Andre Esterhuizen to eventually barge over. With three tries and a host of penalties in the first 40, the Sharks could take things easier after the break.

The turnaround didn’t exactly deliver fireworks, but the hosts in general varied their play well, kept their set-pieces stable and scored a clinching try through a rolling maul, with hooker Kerron van Vuuren at the back. However, a yellow card for Jaguares halfback Gonzalo Betranou seemed to make the Sharks impatient, who became too eager to exploit their one-man advantage. That led to errors creeping in and the Jaguares pounced.

While they weren’t really anywhere for the majority of the game, the Jaguares did well to score a third try late on to keep themselves in contention for a crucial bonus point and could’ve claim one if not for an outstanding, desperate tackle by wing S’bu Nkosi on the tryline.

Point scorers:

Sharks – Tries: Hyron Andrews, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Andre Esterhuizen, Kerron van Vuuren. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2). Penalties: Bosch (3).

Jaguares – Tries: Santiago Carreras, Joaquin Tuculet, Sebastian . Conversion: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla.

