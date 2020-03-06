 
 
Things to look out for in this weekend’s Super Rugby action

Things to look out for in this weekend's Super Rugby action

Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images)

The Lions bank on the ‘Bone Collector’ and the rotation policy down in Durban should pay dividends.

Can the ‘Bone Collector’ save the Lions? Willem Alberts. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images) Are they clutching at straws or do the Lions believe the introduction of big Willem Alberts will make the required impact to get them back on the Super Rugby winning trail on Saturday against the Rebels in Melbourne? The 35-year-old former Springbok is sure to make a difference in the collisions and his flank partner Marnus Schoeman rightly pointed out that the Lions need to acquire quick recycled ball if they are to pull of their traditional game-plan. The Lions made a...
