Super Rugby 4.3.2020 08:43 am

WATCH: Morne feels ‘sorry’ for Libbok, but wants to stay top dog

Sport Staff
WATCH: Morne feels 'sorry' for Libbok, but wants to stay top dog

Morne Steyn. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP)

Some members of the rugby fraternity are becoming twitchy with the Bulls’ perseverance with the 35-year-old pivot.

Stuck at the bottom of the Super Rugby log, the Bulls have a litany of problems to address ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Highlanders at Loftus as well as an overseas tour looming.

Coach Pote Human is also under increasing pressure from certain quarters for his perseverance of Morne Steyn at flyhalf as the veteran is currently keeping promising playmaker Manie Libbok on the bench.

But Steyn insists he’s not going to give up on his starting berth and believes his 22-year-old understudy will benefit from the experience. “I’ve been there and it helped me a lot.”

 

Manie Libbok. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

