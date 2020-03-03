 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 3.3.2020 10:51 am

So you think you know rugby laws: The ‘dark art’ of the scrum

Heinz Schenk
PREMIUM!
So you think you know rugby laws: The ‘dark art’ of the scrum

The scrum - a dark or simple art, depending on who you ask. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Scrums confuse and irritate many rugby fans. So we asked Bulls and Springbok scrum coach Daan Human to help give some clarity.

Former Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot loved to remind the rugby public that the scrum was something of a “dark art”. The mechanics, the tactics, the subtle tricks and, frankly, the confusion all add to this set-piece’s mysticism. Yet the scrum, as Stormers coach John Dobson bluntly noted a fortnight ago, “is getting a little bit frustrating for the game”. Daan Human, Bulls and Springbok scrum guru. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images) Even the Springboks’ director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has admitted he’s not always all that clued up to the finer details. So we chatted...
Related Stories
Elton backs his under-fire rookie coaches 3.3.2020
Super Rugby XV of the week: Sharks loosies impress, Rosko rocks 2.3.2020
Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend 28.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa explains the thinking behind ‘reality budget’

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.