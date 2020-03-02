Super Rugby 2.3.2020 01:14 pm

Loftus crowd brawl culprits ‘swiftly’ evicted

Sport Staff
Loftus crowd brawl culprits ‘swiftly’ evicted

Fans having a fight during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld on February 29, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

An official photographer captured the ugly scenes during the match.

The Bulls’ poor start to this year’s Super Rugby campaign has seemingly led to Loftus supporters become so twitchy that they’re even turning on themselves.

According to Sport24, the union confirmed on Monday that spectators had to be evicted from the stadium during Saturday’s 24-39 loss to the Jaguares after they became embroiled in a brawl.

While details on the incident, which occurred on the north stand, are still unclear, the culprits were taken to the South African Police Service charge station that is located at the stadium.

“The (Blue Bulls Company) can confirm that the culprits were swiftly apprehended and removed from the stands,” the Bulls’ head of communications, Shanil Mangaroo, told the specialist site.

“Loftus patrons can be assured that this sort of behavior will not tolerated by the BBCo, and together with our security company we will take a zero tolerance approach to any similar incidents.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WHO says world in ‘uncharted territory’ in battle against coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa explains the thinking behind ‘reality budget’

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition