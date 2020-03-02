Loftus crowd brawl culprits ‘swiftly’ evicted

The Bulls’ poor start to this year’s Super Rugby campaign has seemingly led to Loftus supporters become so twitchy that they’re even turning on themselves.

According to Sport24, the union confirmed on Monday that spectators had to be evicted from the stadium during Saturday’s 24-39 loss to the Jaguares after they became embroiled in a brawl.

While details on the incident, which occurred on the north stand, are still unclear, the culprits were taken to the South African Police Service charge station that is located at the stadium.

“The (Blue Bulls Company) can confirm that the culprits were swiftly apprehended and removed from the stands,” the Bulls’ head of communications, Shanil Mangaroo, told the specialist site.

“Loftus patrons can be assured that this sort of behavior will not tolerated by the BBCo, and together with our security company we will take a zero tolerance approach to any similar incidents.”

