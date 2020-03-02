 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 2.3.2020 07:02 am

Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action

Sport Staff
PREMIUM!
Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action

Le Roux Roets of the Sharks celebrates a try with teammate Dylan Richardson during the round five Super Rugby match between the Reds and the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The World Cup euphoria has disappeared as South African rugby realises the magnitude of its player drain.

Everitt’s bold rotation policy pays off The Sharks return from their tour of Australasia with an outstanding return of three wins from their four games. While the Reds had only won once this season, they were fresh from a fabulous win over the Sunwolves, and the Sharks had to show plenty of composure and class to extricate themselves from some tricky situations. MATCH REPORT To come away from Brisbane, where they have not won in five years, with a victory was a tremendous finale to their tour. Coach Sean Everitt rotated his squad with five changes and was rewarded with...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.