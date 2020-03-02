Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action
The World Cup euphoria has disappeared as South African rugby realises the magnitude of its player drain.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa
Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire
Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies
features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA
Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’