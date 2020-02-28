Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend

Carlu’s calling Carlu Sadie. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images) It’s been a good few weeks for South Africa’s established tightheads, with Thomas du Toit in particular elevating his game as he aims to improve his ranking in the Springbok hierarchy. One man whose probably felt a bit left out is Carlu Sadie. The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising No 3’s in the country and made a major impression on loan at Ellis Park last year. He’s returned permanently in 2020, but got stuck on the bench as veteran Jannie du Plessis was...

Carlu’s calling

It’s been a good few weeks for South Africa’s established tightheads, with Thomas du Toit in particular elevating his game as he aims to improve his ranking in the Springbok hierarchy.

One man whose probably felt a bit left out is Carlu Sadie.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising No 3’s in the country and made a major impression on loan at Ellis Park last year.

He’s returned permanently in 2020, but got stuck on the bench as veteran Jannie du Plessis was preferred.

Hindsight is an exact science admittedly but it’s become apparent that was a mistake as the former Bok prop has struggled.

Sadie now has the chance join the national conversation again on Friday morning against the Waratahs … and give the Lions a vital platform upfront to build from. – Heinz Schenk

Is backing Willemse at pivot still the right thing to do?

Is Stormers coach John Dobson on the right path by persisting with Damian Willemse at flyhalf?

He’s copped a lot of flak on social media for retaining the Springbok in the pivotal position with the 22-year-old playmaker struggling to control proceedings despite getting a wealth of quality ball from a rampant forward pack.

Willemse’s still doing his “trademark” dancing feet stuff without gaining much meters and his kicking out of hand and especially his kicking at posts has been far from accurate.

He’s playing like a man who believes he has too much to prove at the moment, which is ironic because a demanding supporters base is currently just demanding solid basics.

Many believe Jean-Luc du Plessis might do more to spark the Stormers’ attack at the moment, in contrast to Dobson who clearly believes backing Willemse to the hilt will eventually get the best out of him.

But it that missing the plot? – Rudolph Jacobs

Sharks should back themselves in one of SA’s graveyards

A team with three wins from their four games (The Sharks) taking on an outfit that has won just once this season may appear at face value to be a mismatch, but the Reds showed their attacking teeth and plenty of pace and skill last weekend in thrashing the Sunwolves, so it could well turn out to be a wonderful contest at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

South African teams have often looked all at sea in Brisbane, with the Reds winning their last six games in a row there against our sides, but the Sharks will back their approach – dominating up front and then turning up the defensive pressure so they can feed on the mistakes that follow – to work again.

The Reds cooked up a storm against their Japanese opponents last weekend and elusive flyhalf James O’Connor has made the second-most carries in the competition thus far; without the rested James Venter, their leading tackler this season, can the new-look Sharks loose trio keep the mercurial Wallaby star quiet? – Ken Borland

Bulls simply need to stop beating themselves

The Jaguares are the sort of opposition that makes a team grind for the full 80 minutes and they snatched a victory against the Bulls at the death at Loftus Versfeld last year.

Have the Bulls learnt their lesson from that chastening defeat?

Judging by the way they suffered a similarly heartbreaking loss in the closing stages of last weekend’s match against the Blues, one would have to say no.

Despite producing some promising rugby, the Bulls have mostly been beating themselves due to the basic mistakes they keep making.

Against a Jaguares side that thrives on playing spoiling rugby, their discipline and ability to keep their cool will be crucial.

Composure will be a key requirement and one fancies the return of loose forward Marco van Staden could also be crucial. – Ken Borland

