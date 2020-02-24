Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action

Refereeing problems emerge early The South African rugby fraternity consider AJ Jacobs as one of its more promising referees, but his performance in the Sharks-Rebels game left much to be desired. While a few questionable decisions are to be expected in every game, Jacobs’ communication needs work, particularly after he gave Madosh Tambwe a yellow card for being off-side. He said the team was on a warning, yet never did he actually talk to captain Andre Esterhuizen about that. Then there’s the high tackle law that lacks common sense. Both Frans Malherbe (Stormers) and Burger Odendaal (Bulls) were both penalised...

Refereeing problems emerge early

The South African rugby fraternity consider AJ Jacobs as one of its more promising referees, but his performance in the Sharks-Rebels game left much to be desired.

While a few questionable decisions are to be expected in every game, Jacobs’ communication needs work, particularly after he gave Madosh Tambwe a yellow card for being off-side.

He said the team was on a warning, yet never did he actually talk to captain Andre Esterhuizen about that.

Then there’s the high tackle law that lacks common sense.

Both Frans Malherbe (Stormers) and Burger Odendaal (Bulls) were both penalised for dangerous tackles despite them only making contact with the head of their opponents after the tackled players ducked into the tackles.

The referees acknowledged that that counted as mitigating circumstances, but common sense still seems to be lacking. – Heinz Schenk

Bet on the coast

It’s not a suggestion anymore, but a reality: the coastal sides of the Stormers and Sharks will fly the South African Super Rugby flag this year.

John Dobson’s Capetonians remain unbeaten and top the overall log, while the Durbanites keep on making waves with their second tour win over the Rebels at the weekend.

While possessing key Springboks in their ranks which add undoubted class, there seems to be clarity too on the type of approaches on the field they want to implement, even if the execution is still spotty.

It’s not the same case with the Bulls, who are winless, while the Lions start their overseas tour with only one win.

Both Higveld sides seem to lack depth and mid-table finishes seem to be their best hope. – Rudolph Jacobs

Roberts showing his worth

It’s been rather hit-and-miss when it comes to the local franchises’ recruitment of veterans, but Welsh legend Jamie Roberts now seems to have the hang of Super Rugby.

The 33-year-old midfielder was excellent in the Stormers’ 17-7 victory over the Jaguares, making the most carries of any player and defending his channel effectively.

It probably helped though that conditions were a bit slower, but his influence couldn’t be denied.

More importantly, Roberts seems really invested in understanding and providing input in the franchise’s structures as well as keeping calm over the misfiring attack. – Heinz Schenk

Bulls need inspiration

Forget the issues over their depth and the possible limitations of their game-plan at the moment, the Bulls need confidence desperately.

Coach Pote Human, ominously, pointed out that he wasn’t too worried about the way his troops performed in an agonising 21-23 loss to the Blues at Loftus, but rather how they’ll handle the manner in which they lost – a last-gasp penalty when the game was in the bag.

When a team is in a losing groove, it needs belief to close out the games where rare victories become possible.

Otherwise, things derail badly. – Heinz Schenk

