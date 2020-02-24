 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 24.2.2020 07:54 am

Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action

Sport Staff
PREMIUM!
Talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby action

Rasta Rasivhenge took charge at Newlands. Photo: Gallo Images.

The tackle law lacks common sense and you better start betting on the coast for SA’s success in 2020.

Refereeing problems emerge early The South African rugby fraternity consider AJ Jacobs as one of its more promising referees, but his performance in the Sharks-Rebels game left much to be desired. While a few questionable decisions are to be expected in every game, Jacobs’ communication needs work, particularly after he gave Madosh Tambwe a yellow card for being off-side. He said the team was on a warning, yet never did he actually talk to captain Andre Esterhuizen about that. Then there’s the high tackle law that lacks common sense. Both Frans Malherbe (Stormers) and Burger Odendaal (Bulls) were both penalised...
Related Stories
Super Rugby teams for round 5 26.2.2020
Double trouble! Pieter-Steph says it’s an honour to play with brother 25.2.2020
Bullish Gqoboka relishes scrum battle with Jaguares 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.