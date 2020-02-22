Super Rugby 22.2.2020 07:32 pm

Brave but limited Bulls suffer agonising defeat to Blues

Sport Staff
Brave but limited Bulls suffer agonising defeat to Blues

Morne Steyn of the Bulls scores during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Blues at Loftus Versfeld on February 22, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Pote Human’s charges are still winless after three games and are now under heaps of pressure.

The Bulls’ Super Rugby campaign already looks like derailing after they suffered an agonising 21-23 defeat to the Blues at Loftus on Saturday, their third in a row.

It leaves them stone last in the South African conference and 14th overall.

In atrocious conditions, Pote Human’s troops relied on grit and determination more than anything in clawing their way back into a position where they led by one with two minutes to go.

But a knock-on from an attacking scrum saw the Blues take their chance to progress back into the hosts’ half, where the Bulls were guilty of being lazy in staying on-side on defence.

That eventually led to Blues flyhalf Otere Black’s match-clinching penalty.

Both sides were guilty of indiscipline, being shown two yellow cards each though they didn’t exactly take advantage convincingly when they had superior numbers.

However, the Blues were probably the more fluent and accomplished side and clearly had more confidence and belief to close out the game than the Bulls.

Point scorers:

Bulls – Tries: Morne Steyn, Jeandre Rudolph. Conversion: Manie Libbok. Penalties: Steyn (3).

Blues – Tries: Mark Telea, Tom Robinson, Stephen Perofeta. Conversion: Otere Black. Penalties: Black (2).

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wasteful Stormers go top with gritty win over Jaguares 22.2.2020
Mapimpi-led Sharks put Rebels away comfortably 22.2.2020
Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend 21.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition