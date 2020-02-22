Brave but limited Bulls suffer agonising defeat to Blues

The Bulls’ Super Rugby campaign already looks like derailing after they suffered an agonising 21-23 defeat to the Blues at Loftus on Saturday, their third in a row.

It leaves them stone last in the South African conference and 14th overall.

In atrocious conditions, Pote Human’s troops relied on grit and determination more than anything in clawing their way back into a position where they led by one with two minutes to go.

But a knock-on from an attacking scrum saw the Blues take their chance to progress back into the hosts’ half, where the Bulls were guilty of being lazy in staying on-side on defence.

That eventually led to Blues flyhalf Otere Black’s match-clinching penalty.

Both sides were guilty of indiscipline, being shown two yellow cards each though they didn’t exactly take advantage convincingly when they had superior numbers.

However, the Blues were probably the more fluent and accomplished side and clearly had more confidence and belief to close out the game than the Bulls.

Point scorers:

Bulls – Tries: Morne Steyn, Jeandre Rudolph. Conversion: Manie Libbok. Penalties: Steyn (3).

Blues – Tries: Mark Telea, Tom Robinson, Stephen Perofeta. Conversion: Otere Black. Penalties: Black (2).

