Wasteful Stormers go top with gritty win over Jaguares

The Stormers moved to the top of the South African conference and overall with 17-7 win over the Jaguares in a gritty encounter at Newlands.

Given the importance of this clash in the broader context of the log, the Cape franchise will be more than happy to have navigated pas their opponents.

Yet despite another cracking showing from their classy pack, they lack the creativity to turn dominance into points, though you can’t argue with four wins from four.

Who was the star in this match?

It’s a testament to his influence that Herschel Jantjies would star immediately after recovering from injury. The Springbok halfback was industrious once again, providing good service and once again showcasing his predatory skills by poaching a try from a turnover. Yet it wasn’t just as simple as running away for the intercept, he first had to weave past two defenders. His defence was tigerish and he won two turnovers as well.

Key moments and themes

The first half might’ve just delivered three points, but the Stormers looked in control throughout, dominating possession and territory. Their suffocating, flat-lining defence also placed the Argentinians under pressure, particularly given how the like to hold the ball in hand and build phases. However, the Stormers’ attack was alarmingly flat and predictable, a situation compounded by some wasted opportunities.

Adding frustration to their lack of points was how the set-piece dominated. Even after tighthead Frans Malherbe was harshly yellow-carded for a no-arms tackle, the Stormers destroyed the Jaguares in a scrum where Welsh legend and centre Jamie Roberts packed down on the blindside and helped temporary replacement Wilco Louw summon an immense push.

What will give the hosts’ coaching staff hope is that their charges do have the ability to break games open. Jantjies’ try was purely borne out of pressure, but midfielder Ruhan Nel’s well constructed try shortly afterwards was a notable and crucial.

The Jaguares, for all their progress, were typically inconsistent in this game. They were patently nowhere in the first half and took until the final quarter to really get going, but they were in the game throughout. They’ll wonder what might’ve been had their been just a bit more accurate earlier.

Point scorers:

Stormers – Tries: Herschel Jantjies, Ruhan Nel. Conversions: Damian Willemse (2). Penalty: Willemse.

Jaguares – Try: Rodrigo Bruni. Conversion: Domingo Miotti.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.