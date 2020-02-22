Mapimpi-led Sharks put Rebels away comfortably

The incisive Makazole Mapimpi led a fine Sharks attacking performance as they secured a 36-24 victory over the Rebels in Ballarat on Saturday morning.

In ideal conditions on the Victoria countryside, Sean Everitt’s men kept their discipline and defensive shape and made sure of taking their scoring opportunities on the counter.

Mapimpi, typically, ended with a brace, but he was well supported by others, with the Sharks’ pack in particular impressing in laying a solid foundation.

They have now recorded two wins on tour and will fancy their chances of a successful trip against the Reds next week.

Who was the star in this match?

The Sharks’ pack as a unit performed well, particularly in terms of their work rate on defence. But if there was an individual that stood out, it was skipper Andre Esterhuizen. The Springbok midfielder relished his new responsibility and was a menacing, physical presence on attack. His try was a supreme show of strength, but he also pulled his weight on defence and made two turnovers as well.

Key moments and themes

Both teams made a scrappy start, but the Sharks once again illustrated that they have an uncanny knack of being ruthless on attack when it counts. Mapimpi had botched an initial possession before making up with his first try. It was set up by exciting fullback Aphelele Fassi, who weaved his way past the defence, before a neat nudge behind the Rebels defence led to the scoring pass.

Imposing home winger Marika Koroibete’s quick reply threatened a repeat of last week’s inconsistent defensive display against the Hurricanes, particularly given how Mapimpi and centre Jeremy Ward miscommunicated on defence. Yet this time round the Sharks tightened up and in general kept the home attack well under wraps. Their discipline was also much improved.

One crucial period of play was how the Durbanites kept their composure early in the second half when they had to play with 213 men for a six-minute passage. Hooker Kerron van Vuuren was carded for a dangerous tackle, before wing Madosh Tambwe wa the unfortunate party to suffer from a team warning for off-side. While they conceded Isa Naisarani’s try with just Van Vuuren off the field, no points were leaked after that.

The Sharks will be disappointed that they missed out on an almost certain bonus point, gifting Anaru Rangi a try in the 78th minute when flyhalf Curwin Bosch had his pass intercepted.

Point scorers:

Sharks – Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2), Andre Esterhuizen, Madosh Tambwe, Curwin Bosch. Conversions: Bosch (4). Penalty: Bosch.

Rebels – Tries: Marika Koroibete, Isa Naisarani, Anaru Rangi. Conversions: Andrew Deegan (3). Penalty: Deegan.

