Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend

How things can change in a blink of an eye…

Is it just us, or has South Africa’ Super Rugby scrumhalf depth suddenly shot through the roof?

Two years ago, we were bemoaning the lack of depth in the No 9 jersey, concerned by the over-reliance on Faf de Klerk.

Now we’re not sure who Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber can afford to ignore.

Herschel Jantjies is back in the Stormers’ line-up to much relief, even though Godlen Masimla did a sterling job as deputy last week.

Rookie Sanele Nohamba is earning rave reviews for his initiative and composure, particularly after being pressed into service at flyhalf last week.

It’s easy to forget that the Bulls have two Boks in Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier who, if you believe team management, are now more mature about their competition.

Even the Lions can’t complain about their resources, with Krappies van den Berg and Andre Warner both showing glimpses of embracing their responsibility of being long-term successor to the still useful Ross Cronje

It’s a good position to be in. – Rudolph Jacobs

Sharks finally have the halfback pairing everyone wants to see

When Sharks coach Sean Everitt this week said that Curwin Bosch will slot straight back into the No 10 jersey for Saturday’s meeting with the Rebels, some individuals would’ve surely been a tad concerned about where that left Sanele Nohamba.

The 21-year-old deputised well as an emergency pivot against the Hurricanes, but Everitt noted how he wanted the former Baby Bok star to focus on scrumhalf.

A bench role was the fear again.

Thankfully, it was just a precursor to a far more exciting development: Nohamba and Bosch as a halfback pairing.

It’s a mouthwatering prospect, but also a partnership that needs to be productive in the long-term. – Heinz Schenk

Gelant needs to kick on

For all the hype he’s generated since leaving school, Warrick Gelant is now approaching a phase in his career where he could easily become an unfulfilled talent.

Sure, injuries have played a part in generally stop-start career, yet one can’t say the 24-year-old Bulls fullback has ever delivered a sustained period of excellence on the field.

“I’ve talked constructively to him. He’s capable of far bigger things than he’s currently delivering,” said franchise coach Pote Human.

“He had aspirations. He’s a Springbok and will be desperate to keep his place. He knows he needs to up his form.”

Saturday’s game against the Blues at Loftus is an ideal place to start. – Heinz Schenk

