 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 21.2.2020 02:36 pm

Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend

Sport Staff
PREMIUM!
Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend

Herschel Jantjies during the DHL Stormers training session and press conference at High Performance Centre on February 17, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

South Africa’s sudden scrumhalf riches will be on display in its full glory and it’s time for Warrick Gelant to elevate his game.

How things can change in a blink of an eye… Is it just us, or has South Africa’ Super Rugby scrumhalf depth suddenly shot through the roof? Two years ago, we were bemoaning the lack of depth in the No 9 jersey, concerned by the over-reliance on Faf de Klerk. Now we’re not sure who Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber can afford to ignore. Herschel Jantjies is back in the Stormers’ line-up to much relief, even though Godlen Masimla did a sterling job as deputy last week. Rookie Sanele Nohamba is earning rave reviews for his initiative and composure, particularly after...
Related Stories
Captain Trevor Nyakane and how to handle a ref 26.2.2020
Super Rugby teams for round 5 26.2.2020
Double trouble! Pieter-Steph says it’s an honour to play with brother 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.