Clumsy Cornal relieved to field form, not health questions

When you commit two vivid, try-wasting errors like Cornal Hendricks has in the opening two weeks of Super Rugby, criticism is unavoidable.

Yet you won’t find the influential Bulls winger complaining too much.

To be honest, he’s just happy that supporters and observers are finally worrying about rugby-related issues such as his form and not about his health anymore.

Hendricks, who made a high profile and successful return to competitive rugby last year, had to fight tooth and nail for the best part of three years to convince employers that he’d overcome a heart condition.

“It was always a frustrating conversation to have, when people asked you about your health,” the ten-cap Springbok winger said from Loftus.

“That’s in the past now. It’s thankfully now only rugby questions. I don’t mind, but it’s refreshing. You can ask me about my health and my rugby. I’m feeling good at the moment.

“I’m the first to admit that I’ve made on-field mistakes last year and this year. But it’s how you bounce back on the day.”

The irony about Hendricks’ season to date is that he’s been typically busy, continuing to display the high work rate which has become the hallmark of his game.

But those unfashionable virtues tend to be ignored when you knock the ball on with the tryline at your mercy at Kings Park, or unwisely pass to the inside when you should’ve taken contact and merely offloaded at Newlands.

“It’s been a tough start. I can’t explain that. You never go out to make mistakes,” said Hendricks.

“People nail you on that, it’s part of the game. I always strive to rectify my mistakes. I felt bad, I won’t deny it.”

However, given the unwavering faith Bulls coach Pote Human has shown in him – he even touted Hendricks as a Springbok wildcard last year – don’t expect Hendricks to suffer a crisis on confidence.

“I’m not too worried. It just takes a bit of confidence to regain form. When your confidence is sky high, you can pretty much do anything. I’m not going to let a few mistakes define my season. I just need a try … or two.”

