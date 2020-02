Set-piece failure undermines Sharks’ ambitions Sikumbuzo Notshe of the Sharks passes the ball during the round 3 Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes and the Sharks at Westpac Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Elias Rodriguez/Getty Images) Set-piece stability is one of the core ingredients for success in Super Rugby, especially when one is touring, and unfortunately the Sharks were sadly found wanting in this department in Wellington. It meant whatever they were trying to do, they were always under pressure and that led to numerous, costly basic errors. In the...

Set-piece stability is one of the core ingredients for success in Super Rugby, especially when one is touring, and unfortunately the Sharks were sadly found wanting in this department in Wellington.

It meant whatever they were trying to do, they were always under pressure and that led to numerous, costly basic errors. In the resultant frustration, the Sharks once again conceded far too many penalties.

But it all started up front. Coach Sean Everitt has to be concerned with the depth at prop after the late withdrawal of Thomas du Toit and Ox Nche playing off the bench, while the lineouts crumbled as the Hurricanes put them under pressure by competing extremely well.

The Sharks pack will now have a target on their backs and their character as much as their skill will now be tested. – Ken Borland

Off-week should provide perspective about Jannie

The Lions warmed their supporters hearts with their passionate display in almost beating the unbeaten Stormers at Ellis Park.

But the fact that they couldn’t land the killer punch late in the game with the Highveld altitude in their favour could leave them with more questions than answers before their overseas tour, which commences next week.

They have a bye this week which will, hopefully, convince coach Ivan van Rooyen that prop Jannie du Plessis is more suited to a bench role than a starting position.

It has become crystal clear after three matches that this is not the solution to start with the 37-year-old veteran, who is keeping out a brilliant talent in Carlu Sadie.

Common sense should prevail ahead of loyalty or sentimentality. – Rudolph Jacobs

Why run, Stormers?

Yes, John Dobson’s Stormers showed commendable fighting spirit in scoring an injury-time try against an inspired Lions combination.

But you have to ask the question why the Capetonians had to play so loosely?

Running rugby is undeniably fun to watch, yet when one does it against the Lions, you invariably keep them in the game with little to no effort.

Given their aspirations in 2020 and the strength of their squad, the Stormers should be focusing on winning rugby, not stylish rugby.

Why negate core strengths just for the sake of looking good?

Hopefully this was a good enough scare. – Heinz Schenk

