There seems to be only one man who can break Elton Jantjies’ chill

Not a lot seems to fluster Elton Jantjies nowadays.

In fact, cynics will probably argue that the Lions skipper and Springbok flyhalf is downright apathetic.

Does a Super Rugby derby still set the pulse racing? Every game is a must-win.

Will he try to “school” his Bok teammate and direct Stormers opponent Damian Willemse on Saturday? It’s not about me as an individual.

That’s the enigmatic pivot for you – he just wants his actions on the field to do the talking.

But there is one thing – or rather individual – that does make him undoubtedly excited.

This weekend at Ellis Park, Jantjies will have the opportunity to again partner at halfback with Krappies van den Berg.

The 22-year-old scrumhalf had tongues wagging in the pre-season with a fine cameo at Superhero Sunday and made a decent run-on debut against the Reds last week.

“It’s lekker to play with Kraps,” Jantjies said with a mischievous smile this week.

“He’s fast. He brings that all-important X-factor as well. I feel his also making good decisions at the moment.”

Jantjies previously mentioned how he would enjoy the more individual dimension to mentorship, especially as captain, and it’s something he clearly strives to do with Van den Berg.

“We’re getting used to each other more daily. The good thing is that I want the best for him and he wants the best for me. We spend a lot of time together on and off the field, chatting about the game. I ask him about the decisions he’s made in matches and I allow him to ask me too.

“We always want to be on the same page.”

By all accounts, Jantjies’ burgeoning relationship with the former Wits star also helps immensely to grow his overall stature as leader, even if he still tries to downplay it.

“I’m learning every day as a captain, but I really don’t try to think about it too much. As long as the system functions, I’m happy. I really want to make my captaincy about the team. Everyone has a voice, everyone gives their input.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.