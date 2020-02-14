 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 14.2.2020 08:38 am

Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend

Sport Staff
PREMIUM!
Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend

Sanele Nohamba of the Sharks looks on during the round 2 Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium on February 07, 2020 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images)

The Sharks face schizophrenic opposition and the Stormers need to run with the ball at Ellis Park.

Sharks need to be wary of Hurricanes’ schizophrenic nature The biggest question is which Hurricanes side will rock up – the one taken to the cleaners by the Stormers in Cape Town, or the one that defied the odds to come from behind and beat the Jaguares in Buenos Aires? And how much influence will the effects of travel – from New Zealand to South Africa to Argentina and back again (basically flying around the world) – have on the answer to that question? While the Sharks had experience of winning at The House of Pain before, beating the Highlanders...
Related Stories
Why letting the Super Rugby teams play like the Springboks isn’t a good idea 20.2.2020
Super Rugby teams for round 4 20.2.2020
Lip service or for real? Bulls promise more attacking rugby 19.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.