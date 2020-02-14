Things to look out for this Super Rugby weekend

Sharks need to be wary of Hurricanes’ schizophrenic nature The biggest question is which Hurricanes side will rock up – the one taken to the cleaners by the Stormers in Cape Town, or the one that defied the odds to come from behind and beat the Jaguares in Buenos Aires? And how much influence will the effects of travel – from New Zealand to South Africa to Argentina and back again (basically flying around the world) – have on the answer to that question? While the Sharks had experience of winning at The House of Pain before, beating the Highlanders...

Sharks need to be wary of Hurricanes’ schizophrenic nature

The biggest question is which Hurricanes side will rock up – the one taken to the cleaners by the Stormers in Cape Town, or the one that defied the odds to come from behind and beat the Jaguares in Buenos Aires?

And how much influence will the effects of travel – from New Zealand to South Africa to Argentina and back again (basically flying around the world) – have on the answer to that question?

While the Sharks had experience of winning at The House of Pain before, beating the Highlanders 15-14 in their last game there, in 2016, the losing run in Wellington goes all the way back the better part of a decade with their last victory there coming in 2010.

In fact, the Hurricanes are currently enjoying their longest ever winning streak against the Sharks, winning the last three meetings.

The key areas of battle would seem to be how well the Hurricanes can handle the excellent Sharks’ kicking game, and the pressure they exert in the chase, while the visitors will need to improve in the scrum if they are to match the Wellington side who are yet to lose the ball in the scrum this season. – Ken Borland

Ellis Park will call in the Bomb Squad(s)

Following the Springboks’ blueprint at last year’s World Cup in Japan, the Lions and the Stormers have both selected “Bomb Squads” – impact forwards – on their benches for their Super Rugby derby on Saturday.

But whose will be the most effective?

Of the Lions’ six forwards on the bench, their biggest weapon could be flank Willem Alberts, while rising prop Carlu Sadie could also play a big role should Jannie du Plessis struggle again.

The Stormers in turn would bank on Bok prop Frans Malherbe on their bench, while the two locks JD Schickerling and Cobus Wiese could provide a lot of muscle in those vital last 20 minutes. – Rudolph Jacobs

There’s no reason for the Stormers to be expansive

John Dobson might’ve intimated this week that his charges are looking to let themselves a bit loose against a vulnerable Lions team this weekend.

It might be simple mind games, but if he’s serious about it, it might not be the best way of tackling their opponents.

The Stormers’ single greatest advantage over the Lions is their vaunted pack and it’s ability to dominate.

2019 provided ample evidence of the Lions being impotent against opponents who hammer them up front – think the Bulls’ brilliant win in Doornfontein – and frustrate them with sturdy defence.

Last year, the Stormers went to Johannesburg and tried to beat the Lions at their own game, in the process getting thrashed themselves.

To run the ball against the Lions is to give the men in red the best chance of staying competitive.

Why do that? – Heinz Schenk

