Heinz Schenk
Josh Strauss is at Loftus because of Pote Human. It’s really as simple as that…

Josh Strauss of the Bulls offloads during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls at DHL Newlands on February 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Bulls’ senior recruit, who was a Scottish international, has enjoyed the clarity of his role at the franchise as he eases himself back into Super Rugby.

Despite professional sport’s multi-faceted nature – all the economic, societal, athletic and personal factors that influences career decisions of players – it sometimes still remains as easy as a coach with a vision to recruit a high-profile individual. Josh Strauss hardly denies that he was still doubtful about returning to South Africa. “I truly was in two minds. I had a few offers from overseas to stay. There was a lot of things I felt I needed to consider,” he tells The Citizen. It’s not like the 33-year-old Scottish loose forward urgently needed employment. ALSO READ: No regrets for Josh...
