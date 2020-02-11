Super Rugby 11.2.2020 07:32 pm

WATCH: Lions hope awkward Jannie du Plessis situation doesn’t become a problem

Sport Staff
Jannie du Plessis during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Reds at Emirates Airline Park on February 08, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

The men from Ellis Park’s scrum is struggling to function. Their veteran Bok prop is currently a big reason why.

Hailed as one of their greatest weapons for the past few years, the Lions scrum was hammered by the Reds in last week’s flawed meeting at Ellis Park.

Veteran former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis in particular struggled badly as he was given a tough time by SA-born Aussie loosehead JP Smith, and conceded no less than four penalties at scrum time.

Are there suddenly doubts over the wisdom of recruiting the 37-year-old tighthead and how keen is he to really add value?

New Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys – a man who’s almost seven years younger than his experienced lieutenant – discusses their dynamic and if the overall system still works.

