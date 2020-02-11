WATCH: Lions hope awkward Jannie du Plessis situation doesn’t become a problem

Hailed as one of their greatest weapons for the past few years, the Lions scrum was hammered by the Reds in last week’s flawed meeting at Ellis Park.

Veteran former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis in particular struggled badly as he was given a tough time by SA-born Aussie loosehead JP Smith, and conceded no less than four penalties at scrum time.

Are there suddenly doubts over the wisdom of recruiting the 37-year-old tighthead and how keen is he to really add value?

New Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys – a man who’s almost seven years younger than his experienced lieutenant – discusses their dynamic and if the overall system still works.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.