Add Fassi to the Sharks’ seemingly endless supply of Springbok-class backs

The Sharks took their time in dismantling the Highlanders in Dunedin, but when they struck it was with the sweetest precision and ruthlessness.

There was a distinct All Blacks flavour to the way they capitalised on turnover ball, with Aphelele Fassi surely throwing himself into the Springbok fullback mix with the way he combined so superbly with his wings.

The only negative for the Sharks on one of their best days overseas was the string of penalties they conceded in the second half which briefly threatened to let the Highlanders back in the game. – Ken Borland

Have the Lions lost one of their key weapons?

Has one of the Lions’ traditional weapons – the scrum – become their weakness?

Despite securing their first Super Rugby win of the season over the Reds at Ellis Park, their woes at scrum-time has been a big talking point.

Veteran former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis took a beating from Reds prop and former Capetonian JP Smith and in the first half already the Lions conceded three scrum penalties.

In the second half Du Plessis and loosehead Dylan Smith were replaced by Sti Sithole and Carlu Sadie and there was a significant improvement.

Lions scrum coach and former Bok prop Julian Redelinghuys has his work cut out for him with a vaunted Stormers back lying in wait. – Rudolph Jacobs

Pitiful Bulls attack wouldn’t make it past a wheel of feta

While an excellent set-piece display by the Bulls should rightly be feted, all that quality ball still resulted in exactly zero points being scored by the visitors.

Some of the Bulls’ attacking efforts were so hapless though that not even a defence with the composition of feta cheese would have been challenged.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, the Stormers defence was as solid as a block of Pecorino Romano.

The Bulls were certainly more threatening when Morne Steyn took the ball flatter at flyhalf and they need to find a way to bring fullback Warrick Gelant into play more often.

The serious ankle injury suffered by outside centre Dylan Sage, the Springbok Sevens star, has also reduced their attacking options. – KB

