WATCH: Jaco Kriel’s unexpected reunion with Warren Whiteley

Warren Whiteley of the Lions celebrates with Jaco Kriel of the Lions after winning the round two Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and the Lions at FMG Stadium on March 5, 2016 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

As fate would have it, the two good friends are back together at Ellis Park. But will they be seen together on the field again?

Such is the strange nature of professional sport.

When Jaco Kriel bade farewell to the Lions to join English club Gloucester in mid-2018, Warren Whiteley gave him an emotional send-off, almost hopefully adding that he’s confident the two would play together again.

As fate would have it, Kriel re-joined his beloved franchise this week, unexpectedly reuniting the two good friends.

Yet with Whiteley steadily focusing more on coaching, will the two actually be seen on the field again together? Here’s what Kriel had to say…

 

