Super Rugby 3.2.2020 07:58 pm

WATCH: Clean slates and the Faf factor: Ivan van Zyl starts afresh

Sport Staff
Ivan van Zyl of the Vodacom Bulls gets the line going during the SuperHero Sunday match between Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions at FNB Stadium on Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

From seemingly in the inside lane for a World Cup spot, the Bulls scrumhalf slumped dramatically down the pecking order. Now he wants to atone.

At the end of 2018, Ivan van Zyl looked set to – with his Bulls teammate Embrose Papier – challenge for a spot in the Springboks’ World Cup squad.

Yet the weight of those expectations and Bulls coach Pote Human’s rotation policy seemingly shattered both scrumhalves’ confidence as they ended last season way down the national pecking order.

2020 though brings new possibilities and the 24-year-old Van Zyl is eager to make it count.

Here’s what he had to say.

 

