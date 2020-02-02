Super Rugby 2.2.2020 05:58 pm

WATCH: All the weekend’s Super Rugby highlights

Sanele Nohamba of Cell C Sharks during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Missed the action? Don’t worry, we have you sorted!

On Friday evening, the precocious Sanele Nohamba settled a tight, flawed derby between the Sharks and Bulls at Kings Park.

Herschel Jantjies starred in an encouraging Stormers victory over the Hurricanes, but the performance was soured by injuries to two key Springboks…

It was probably a blessing in disguise that the Lions only played at 01:00 on Sunday morning … because their thrashing at the hands of the Jaguares wasn’t pretty viewing.

