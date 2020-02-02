Toothless Lions hammered by Jaguares

If the result in Buenos Aires is anything to go by, the Lions look set for a long and unrewarding Super Rugby campaign after they were hammered 8-38 by the Jaguares early on Sunday morning.

Home pivot Domingo Miotti was the hero, contributing 18 points after coming on as a replacement for Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and directing things brilliantly throughout.

The Lions briefly led after No 8 Len Massyn led a breakout run on the counter before his scoring pass found scrumhalf Andre Warner.

Captain Elton Jantjies’ penalty shortly afterwards gave the visitors the lead, but they never looked settled.

Instead, their wayward defence – which included 37 missed tackles – allied to a few messy set-pieces saw them fall to pieces as the classy Jaguares surged ahead.

Miotti continued to be a menace as the Argentinians dotted down a further four times, immediately placing them at the top of the South African conference.

Point scorers:

Jaguares – Tries: Domingo Miotti, Matias Moroni (2), Javier Ortega Desio, Augustin Creevy. Conversions: Miotti (5). Penalty: Miotti.

Lions – Try: Andre Warner. Penalty: Elton Jantjies.

