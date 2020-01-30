 
 
Who of SA’s ‘old dogs’ will has the biggest bite?

Sport Staff
Who of SA's 'old dogs' will has the biggest bite?

Jamie Roberts during his training session. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Morne Steyn? Jannie du Plessis? Jamie Roberts? We make our prediction for the most influential veteran in this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

A new dynamic has emerged in South African rugby, where franchises are now trying to mitigate the overseas exodus by luring experienced veterans to mentor the rookies who have stayed behind. It started with men like Schalk Brits and Duane Vermeulen at the Bulls in 2019, but has arguably gone into overdrive a year later. Three of our writers predict which “Golden Oldie” they believe will make the biggest impact in Super Rugby this season. RUDOLPH JACOBS: Jamie Roberts (Stormers) The intake of the so-called ‘Golden Oldies’ army by local franchises has raised quite a few eyebrows. The Bulls have...
