Who of SA’s ‘old dogs’ will has the biggest bite?

A new dynamic has emerged in South African rugby, where franchises are now trying to mitigate the overseas exodus by luring experienced veterans to mentor the rookies who have stayed behind.

It started with men like Schalk Brits and Duane Vermeulen at the Bulls in 2019, but has arguably gone into overdrive a year later.

Three of our writers predict which “Golden Oldie” they believe will make the biggest impact in Super Rugby this season.

RUDOLPH JACOBS: Jamie Roberts (Stormers)

The intake of the so-called ‘Golden Oldies’ army by local franchises has raised quite a few eyebrows.

The Bulls have recruited flyhalf Morne Steyn, 35, No 8 Josh Strauss and lock Juandre Kruger, who are both 33.

Meanwhile, the Lions have snapped up ageing but lean-looking prop Jannie du Plessis, 37 and eighthtman Willem Alberts, 35.

Perhaps the highest profile acquisition is Welsh centre Jamie Roberts, 33, who’ll turn out for the Stormers.

And he’s the guy I believe will make biggest impact.

He boasts 94 Welsh caps, is close to a like-for-like replacement for departed Springbok Damian de Allende and his experience could be of great value to young Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse and midfielder Rikus Pretorius.

More importantly, Roberts still was still recently exposed to the rigours of the English Premiership, where he turned out for Bath and should be expected to have maintained a decent level of conditioning.

KEN BORLAND: Morne Steyn (Bulls)

Any flyhalf who has scored millions of points kicking at goal and can kick the ball for miles out-of-hand is likely to be successful at Loftus Versfeld, where a general dictating terms in the number 10 jersey behind a powerful pack is probably stipulated in the Bulls mission statement.

But Steyn has the added advantage of tremendous experience, having played all over the world while collecting 66 Test caps, 124 Super Rugby, 95 Currie Cup and more than a hundred games for Stade Francais.

Only Dan Carter has scored more points than him in Super Rugby and the 35-year-old will bring a winning mentality with an U21 World Cup, two Currie Cups, three Super Rugby titles, one Tri-Nations and a French Top 14 triumph on his resume.

The Bulls have occasionally looked a little frantic when under pressure and Steyn is famous for his calm head.

The on-field clarity he can bring will be just as important as the points he kicks.

HEINZ SCHENK: JUANDRE KRUGER (Bulls)

As Capitec has told us for years: simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Juandre Kruger is no Victor Matfield or Lood de Jager, but what he is is a highly experienced and dependable lock with a supreme ability to dictate in the line-outs.

The Springboks’ momentous World Cup victory has reminded the world again that the South African rugby virtue of a solid set-piece will never go out of fashion.

Given coach Pote Human’s penchant for playing a similar game to the Springboks, he needed a second rower who can ensure a steady stream of primary possession.

Kruger provides that.

Anything else he brings to the table, to be frank, is simply a bonus.

It’s that simple.

